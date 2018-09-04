Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at fresh record low of 71.58 vs dollar

The rupee dropped by 37 paise to close at a fresh record low of 71.58 against the US dollar Tuesday.
The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 91.77/79 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.
Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates :
(In Rs per unit) Unit
Interbank
FBIL Reference US Dollar
71.58/59
US Dollar 71.1857 Pound Sterling
91.77/79
Euro
82.72/74
EURO 82.4919 Japanese yen (100) 64.
