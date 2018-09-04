JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Circular Railway services stopped after bridge collapse

Collusion between Modi and Anil Ambani in Rafale deal: Cong
Business Standard

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at fresh record low of 71.58 vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The rupee dropped by 37 paise to close at a fresh record low of 71.58 against the US dollar Tuesday.

The pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 91.77/79 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates :

(In Rs per unit) Unit


Interbank

FBIL Reference US Dollar

71.58/59

US Dollar 71.1857 Pound Sterling

91.77/79

Euro

82.72/74

EURO 82.4919 Japanese yen (100) 64.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements