BJP fields Muslim woman candidate against Akbaruddin Owaisi

has fielded Syed Shahezadi, a young Muslim woman, as its candidate from constituency in Hyderabad, to take on AIMIM in the December 7 state assembly election.

A novice in electoral politics, Shahezadi, who was a of ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, hails from Adilabad in

Shahezadi, who completed post-graduation in political science from in Hyderabad, alleged there has been no improvement in the condition of common people in and other parts of old city of though All Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been elected for the past two decades.

She said she can work for people's welfare by implementing central government schemes.

"I am asking what did he (Owaisi) do for you (people)? What change has come in your lives? What about your children's education and how many of them are employed? How many have become engineers and doctors," she told PTI.

A communal atmosphere prevailed in the old city of Hyderabad, AIMIM's stronghold, and there has been no change in the lives of common people, including ordinary Muslims, with AIMIM at the helm, she alleged.

Owaisi has been elected to the in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Dismissing allegations that is a communal party, she said such a mindset has been established that the organisation was opposed to Muslims.

It is the which made the late A of and BJP's Muslim leaders like Sikandar Bhakt, Najma Heptulla and M J Akbar held important positions, she said.

Budget has been increased for in and for madrassas in under a BJP government, she claimed.

Having studied in government schools and colleges, Shahezadi said, she understands poverty, public issues and the issues concerning Muslim women.

She thanked BJP's leadership for making her the candidate though she does not have money power.

"If there is any party which encourages youth, it is BJP. It is BJP which encourages Muslims also. Because, I am the example," she said.

BJP's unit president K Laxman said Shahezadi can expose the "misdeeds of AIMIM and how they are exploiting poor Muslims."



Shahezadi hailed Modi government's decision on triple talaq issue and she wants to work for empowerment of the Muslim women, he said.

Laxman said she was keen on contesting from which the party considered and decided to field her from the segment.

