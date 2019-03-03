Russia-Israel team to eye foreign forces' pullout from Syria

said Sunday that and are to form a joint team to examine the withdrawal of foreign forces from

is seeking the removal of Iranian forces and has vowed to keep its main enemy from entrenching itself militarily in the neighbouring country.

met Russian on Wednesday in to discuss Iran's presence in

"I made it unequivocally clear that will not allow the military in Syria, and I also made it unequivocally clear that we would continue to take military action against it," told his cabinet.

" Putin and I also agreed on a common goal: the withdrawal of foreign forces that arrived in after the outbreak of the civil war. We agreed to establish a joint team to advance this goal, together with other elements."



Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian and Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah targets and has established a hotline to avoid accidential clashes with

Iran, and Tehran-backed Hezbollah support Syrian in his country's civil war that broke out in 2011.

But a friendly fire incident during one of those strikes in September damaged Israel's relations with Russia.

Wednesday's talks were the first extended face-to-face meeting between Netanyahu and Putin since the incident, which saw Syria's shoot down a Russian plane by mistake during an Israeli strike, killing 15 Russian troops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)