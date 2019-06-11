Top Naxal husband-wife duo held by Maha cops from Telangana





Kumar and his wife were detained by police from neighbouring Telangana, an said Tuesday.

The couple is accused of masterminding the attack on BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi at in Chhattisgarh's district on April 9.

The and four of his security personnel were killed after their vehicle was blown by the rebels.

The police was on the look out for the couple in connection with another attack in Gadchiroli's Kurkheda area on May 1 in which 15 Quick Response Team personnel and the of their vehicle were killed.

An said Kumar (63), also known by alias Dada, and Narmada, alias (60), were members of the Naxals' "state committee" and carried rewards of Rs 20 lakh each on their heads.

He dubbed a "prize catch" as she masterminded or was involved in the planning and executing of all major attacks on security personnel in and Chhattisgarh, and was on the run for 22 years.

She was in-charge of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghatan (KAMS), a front organisation of the proscribed (Maoist), under the "dandakaranya special zonal committee", the said.

Kumar, hailing from in Andhra Pradesh, has been underground for over two decades, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)