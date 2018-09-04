Russian air strikes batter Syria's Idlib: Monitor

Russian warplanes battered Syria's rebel-controlled on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks, a war monitor said, as expectations mount of a government offensive in the northwestern province.

Regime ally and rebel backer have held several rounds of talks aimed at averting an assault, but government troops have been massing near the rebel zone.

"Russian warplanes resumed bombing province after a 22-day pause," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the for Human Rights.

The air raids "came a day after rebel units in hit regime positions in neighbouring province, which killed three pro-regime fighters," told AFP.

Tuesday's bombardment hit several areas held by the jihadist-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, among them the large town of Jisr al-Shughur, but also areas held by rival Turkish-backed rebels, including the town of

could not immediately provide a death toll for the strikes.

Seized from government forces in 2015, Idlib and adjacent areas form the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands.

The has been deploying reinforcements to the zone for more than a month and Russian has stepped up its war rhetoric.

"We know that the Syrian armed forces are getting ready to solve this problem," Vladimir Putin's said on Tuesday, calling Idlib a "pocket of terrorism."



has been carrying out strikes in since September 2015, using aircraft based at the Hmeimim base in province.

accuses rebels in Idlib of attacking Hmeimim with weaponised drones and insists jihadist groups in the province must be eliminated.

Analysts say there is still a window of opportunity to avoid the humanitarian impact of a full-scale offensive.

The presidents of Turkey, and fellow regime ally are to meet in on Friday for three-way talks that are expected to focus on Idlib.

An estimated three million people -- half of them displaced from other parts of -- live in the province and adjacent rebel-held areas.

