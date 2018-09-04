IndiGrid invests Rs 232 cr in Patran Transmission Company

IndiGrid, the country's first infrastructure (InvIT), Tuesday said it has completed the Rs 232-crore investment in Patran Transmission Company (PTCL).

The company had in February signed a definitive agreement with to invest Rs 232 crore in

"This is IndiGrid's first investment in a third-party asset. We will continue to look at value accretive opportunities for such acquisition in future," its chief executive officer and whole-time director said.

Shah said the company has set a target of Rs 30,000 crore of assets under management (AUM) in the next five years, which it wish to expand through such acquisitions.

The acquisition was done entirely through internal accruals and available debt headroom, according to him.

had raised Rs 250 crore in debentures through the platform of BSE, making it the first ever bond issuance by an InvIT, which was used for funding the acquisition.

Post the placement, IndiGrid's net debt to AUM stands at 47 per cent, Shah informed.

"Since listing last year, has expeditiously grown its portfolio of operational power transmission assets with low counterparty risks and long-term cash flows. This is the fourth value accretive acquisition in the last 12 months and is in line with target of reaching 12 per cent portfolio equity IRR," he said.

has set a target of achieving distribution per unit (DPU) guidance of Rs 12 for FY19, he added.

project consists of a 1,000 MVA, 400/220 KV substation with 14 bays and LILO of both circuits of Patiala-Kaithal 400 kV double circuit triple snow bird line.

This inter-state project was awarded on a perpetual basis on build, own, operate and maintain model through competitive bidding.

IndiGrid has so far completed the acquisition of three assets from its sponsor, Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, namely at and Kharagpur Transmission Company and

It owns 16 independent revenue-generating elements, including 13 transmission lines of 3,361 ckms and three substations of 7,000 MVA capacity across nine states in

