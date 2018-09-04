Retired SI battered to death by relatives over property dispute

A retired was allegedly battered to death by his relatives in Teliyarganj area in the district following an argument over a long-pending property dispute, the said Tuesday.

One of the three accused involved in battering former SI was arrested on Tuesday, said Senior of

Tiwari identified the arrested accused as

The SSP said as per the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, Khan was battered with iron rods and lathis by ten of their distant relatives following an spat over a property dispute pending in courts for nearly 30 years.

Khan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in evening during treatment, said the SSP, adding three of the assailants have been identified with the help of a CCTV footage.

station in-charge said the police were hot on the heels of other identified accused, who included two sons, and Yusuf, of a history-sheeter Junaid Kamal, besides one other relative Ibne.

Mishra said both parties are relatives and having property dispute, pending in a court for several years.

He said Khan was attacked last morning when he was going somewhere from his house after an altercation with the accused.

