JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Never okay to bully anyone: Ananya Pandey rubbishes reports of her lying about USC admission

Philippines rejects call for UN rights council probe
Business Standard

Betel trader shot dead in Pratapgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Pratapgarh (UP) 

A betel trader was Saturday shot dead by bike-borne persons at the busy Station Road Crossing in the city area here, police said.

Manoj kumar Chaurasia, 35, was going to the railway station when miscreants shot him and fled with his bag, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Chaurasia was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU