Rustomjee Hosts Home Loan Mela at Global City

- 1 and 2 BHK apartments starting from Rs 29.5 lakh + Taxes



- Only 1% GST- Discover #GharBharKeHappiness at Global City,- MahaRERA Registration Number: Rustomjee Avenue D1 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building: P99000018043, Rustomjee Avenue D1 Wing C and Wing D : P99000017942, Avenue L1-L2 L4 Wing A and Wing B and - P99000018622Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/Rustomjee is proud to announce a special Home Loan Mela which will enable all home buyers to easily own #GharBharKeHappiness at Global City, Virar.

Global City meets all criterions which ensure that one can provide their family with a world filled happiness and convenience right at the doorstep. It is a self-sufficient township with all the trappings of modern living; excellent amenities like clubhouse, courts for playing different sports like football, tennis and basketball, a swimming pool, a temple, restaurants, private suites, shops, yoga and meditation zones and much more. There is something for everyone, from the tiny tots to the kids, from Gen X to the millennials, moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas besides. Moreover, for those with families it is even more ideal as there is a school and amusement park - at Global City. When one lives at the Global City, Virar, their family will want for nothing - it is a microcosm of society within itself combining the best of community living with the best of the best township facilities for one's family. It is truly #GharBharKeHappiness.

The homes are in 1 and 2 BHK variants with prices starting at an affordable Rs 29.50 lakhs with only 1% GST payment. For those considering a home loan, Rustomjee is thoughtfully organizing at Home Loan Mela at Global City. Some of the finest home loan providers will be there to make the ownership of a dream home that much easier. Right from figuring out credit scores to defining one's eligibility for a home loan, they will do it all. For those who come in with the requisite documents it will also be possible to get a loan on the spot - how amazing to book one's dream home without any hassles.

According to Mr. Chandresh Mehta, Director, said, "Global City Virar, is the epitome of township living. We, at Rustomjee, have thoughtfully provided ready facilities, infrastructure and amenities for the comfort and convenience of the residents, or as we like to call it #GharBharKeHappiness. We also have the fabulous here which has become a landmark in Virar. It's not for nothing that we say that when you live at Global City you are living the maximum life. With the Home Loan Mela, we are providing a further value add to our customers and helping them through the red tape involved in procuring a home loan. We have made the entire process of owning a home at Global City that much simpler."



Global City is a self-sufficient township located in the flourishing city of Virar. Every aspect of the township, from living spaces, educational institutes, infrastructure, recreational areas and environmental initiatives is planned and developed to change the way you live, work and play.

Global City is located at just 1.5 km from the station. The 8 kilometers roads within the township are 70 - 100 feet wide and have been designed by who has patented Rolled Lean Concrete (RLC).

To ensure no scarcity of water; 3 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been planned within the layout, with a capacity to treat almost 10 million liters per day. These STPs has been designed and manufactured by The treated water will be used for flushing, gardening and construction.

Amenities include club house 'Club One' with health club - Gymnasium with hi-tech equipments, yoga, aerobics & dance hall, 2 restaurants with party lawn, 1 double height bar, 3 banquet halls with terrace party area, swimming pools, kids pool, 2 tennis courts, 3 squash court, table tennis room, carom room, billiards room, children activities room, 3 suits & 8 deluxe rooms for stay in facility and basement parking.

A fully operational 12 acres amusement park known as the 'Yazoo Park' at Global City boasts of more than 35 joy rides, kids and toddles zone, mini amphitheater, musical fountain and a

An operational school, i.e., is also within the township and has a capacity to accommodate 4000 students.

The project has been awarded as the 'Best Urban Development Project' at the 4th GIREM Leadership Awards - 2011, ' of the Year' at the Realty Plus Excellence Awards - 2012 and 'CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards, Affordable Segment - 2013'.

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us

