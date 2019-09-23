S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

Senior bureaucrat S C Gupta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, an official notification said.

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as the chief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation of present Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, the notification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said.

Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge as the home secretary, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)