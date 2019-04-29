JUST IN
Business Standard

Milkbasket raises Rs 20 crore funding from Sachin Bansal's BAC Aquisition

The company expects to grow business by five times in next fiscal year at current growth rate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Bansal
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal's firm BACQ has granted Rs 20 crore investment to daily grocery delivery service Milkbasket for a period of three years.

"We are excited to have Sachin Bansal and BACQ on board. We have raised venture debt of Rs 20 crore for period of three years from BACQ," Anant Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Milkbasket said.

Milkbasket has raised close to $16 million (about Rs 111 crore) from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo and Blume Ventures. It recently acquired Veggie India to further deepen its footprints in Delhi-NCR.

"The venture debt will be used for investment in automation. We will also use it to facilitate our expansion in two more cities," Goel said.

Launched in 2015, Milkbasket delivers groceries, including branded milk, fruits and vegetables, in Noida, Bengaluru and Gurugram..
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 16:55 IST

