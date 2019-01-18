Saina tames Okuhara to enter Malaysia Masters semifinals

A gritty scripted a hard-fought straight-game win over former world champion of to enter the women's singles semifinals of the USD 350,000 Masters here Friday.

Seventh seeded Saina, who had a 8-4 head-to-head record against Okuhara before Friday, fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18 23-21 win in a 48-minute quarterfinals at the

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had won the title in 2017 and was a runners-up in the 2011 edition, will face a tough test next when she faces three-time world champion of on Saturday.

Saina has defeated Marin five times and has lost to the Spaniard as many times in the last 10 meetings.

The match started on an even keel as both the shuttlers fought hard, moving together till 9-9. Okuhara registered six straight points to create a huge gap but Saina showed her mettle as she slowly erased the deficit and grabbed a 17-16 lead at one stage.

Okuhara made it 17-17 before Saina closed out the opening game by grabbing the remaining points.

The Indian was 4-2 up early on in the second game but Okuhara jumped to a 8-5 lead before Saina wrested a 11-9 advantage at the break.

After the interval, Saina led till 14-12 but Okuhara reeled off six points to take a comfortable 18-14 lead. But Saina again slowly started dominating the rallies and clawed her way back to 19-19.

Okuhara then squandered two game points before Saina converted the first match point that came her way to secure the semifinal berth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)