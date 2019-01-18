Working on programme to push agri exports from NE states: Commerce Ministry

The is working on a programme to push exports of agricultural goods from northeastern states of the country, a said Friday.

"The department is prepared to give a viability gap funding (VGF) for which a programme is being worked out so that the fresh agriculture produce from the northeast (NE) region can be taken to the international market because virtually, the entire region is organic and fertile," Sudhanshu Pandey, additional in the department, said here.

He was speaking at the North East Business Summit here.

Pandey said the region produces one of the best fruits and vegetables, which holds huge export potential.

VGF is a one-time grant provided by the public sector for financial support to public-private partnerships in infrastructure, with the objective of making a project commercially viable.

This will also lead to increased private sector participation in developing infrastructure in the country through the public-private participation mode.

He also said improving connectivity remains a top priority for the government in this region.

"Already plans are underway to convert Guwahati into a hub. Construction plans for new terminal are ready and over Rs 500 crore project is underway ," he said, adding that eight airports are being developed in the region and flights to are set to start.

Further, Pandey said these states are gateway to explore the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) region.

Speaking at the summit, said huge business opportunities exists in this region.

"We need to unleash the hidden talent there and promote entrepreneurs. I would urge investors to explore north east," he said.

