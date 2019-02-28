Gudur Narayana Reddy,Jeevan Reddy Cong candidates for MLC

-
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Thursday announced party leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and former minister T Jeevan Reddy as the partys candidates in the MLC elections.
Narayana Reddy, treasurer of TPCC, is the candidate under MLAs quota, while Jeevan Reddy is the nominee from graduates constituency in the election to fill the vacancies in the Legislative Council, according to a party release.
Narayana Reddy has submitted his nomination to the legislature officials Thursday accompanied by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly M Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress sources said.
The election is being held to fill five vacancies in the MLAs quota and the ruling TRS has already fielded nominees from four seats, while leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.
TRS has a strength of 88 in the 119-member House. An independent MLA and the MLA of AIFB have also announced support to TRS.
AIMIMs strength is seven.
The Congress has 19 MLAs in the Assembly and needs the support of the two members belonging to TDP. The stance of the two TDP members has not yet been announced.
The Congress and TDP had fought the recent Assembly elections in alliance.
