Gudur Narayana Reddy,Jeevan Reddy Cong candidates for MLC

Telangana Pradesh Committee N Uttam Kumar Thursday announced Gudur Narayana and former T Jeevan as the partys candidates in the MLC elections.

Narayana Reddy, of TPCC, is the candidate under MLAs quota, while Jeevan Reddy is the nominee from graduates constituency in the election to fill the vacancies in the Legislative Council, according to a party release.

Narayana Reddy has submitted his nomination to the legislature officials Thursday accompanied by Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assembly M Bhatti Vikramarka, sources said.

The election is being held to fill five vacancies in the MLAs quota and the ruling TRS has already fielded nominees from four seats, while leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.

TRS has a strength of 88 in the 119-member House. An independent MLA and the MLA of AIFB have also announced support to TRS.

AIMIMs strength is seven.

The Congress has 19 MLAs in the Assembly and needs the support of the two members belonging to The stance of the two members has not yet been announced.

The Congress and had fought the recent Assembly elections in alliance.

