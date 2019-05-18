Salvadoran priest found murdered in parish church: police

A was found murdered in his church in a small town west of San Salvador, a police source said Saturday.

The Catholic cleric, identified as Cecilio Perez, was found by parishioners in the San Jose La Majada church in Juayua, an agent of told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

The said an investigation was in its earliest stages and it was not yet known who might have killed the

The in El has so far issued no statement on the killing.

El last year tallied 3,340 homicides. That was 15 per cent less than in 2017, but still amounted to a rate of 51 killings per 100,000 inhabitants, making it one of the world's most violent countries not at war.

Feared gangs are blamed for much of the violence. With an estimated 70,000 members, they make a living mainly from drug trafficking and extortion.

