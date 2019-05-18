JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nadal dispatches Tsitsipas to reach Rome final

Sudan army rulers say talks to resume as Islamists stage demo
Business Standard

Sri Lankan President releases 762 inmates on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday granted amnesty to 762 prisoners on the occasion of Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a media report said.

The prisoners released included 736 males and 26 females from various prisons, who were in jail for minor offenses and did not include convicts jailed for rape, child abuse or heroin use and drug trafficking, the Colombo Gazette reported.

An event was held at the Colombo's Welikada prison to free the inmates which was also attended by Sirisena and other senior officials.

"The President used the powers vested in him to grant pardon to the 762 prisoners," Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale was quoted as saying by the paper.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements