Sri Lankan President releases 762 inmates on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

Sri Lankan on Saturday granted amnesty to 762 prisoners on the occasion of Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a media report said.

The prisoners released included 736 males and 26 females from various prisons, who were in jail for minor offenses and did not include convicts jailed for rape, child abuse or heroin use and drug trafficking, the reported.

An event was held at the to free the inmates which was also attended by and other senior officials.

"The used the powers vested in him to grant pardon to the 762 prisoners," was quoted as saying by the paper.

