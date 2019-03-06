JUST IN
Samira Wiley joins 'Bios'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Samira Wiley is set to star in sci-fi film "Bios".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy winner will join Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones in the feature to be directed by "Game of Thrones" helmer Miguel Sapochnik.

Wiley's acting credits include "Handmaid's Tale" and "Orange Is The New Black".

The story follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creators beloved dog, it learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.

Hanks will play the ailing creator, while Jones will be undergoing motion-capture for the robot role.

Craig Luck and Ivor Powell have penned the script.

Robert Zemeckis and Kevin Misher are producing the project.

"Bios" is currently set for a 2020 release.

