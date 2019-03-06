Samira Wiley joins 'Bios'

Wiley is set to star in film "Bios".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, winner will join and in the feature to be directed by "Game of Thrones" helmer

Wiley's acting credits include "Handmaid's Tale" and "Orange Is The New Black".

The story follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creators beloved dog, it learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.

Hanks will play the ailing creator, while Jones will be undergoing motion-capture for the robot role.

and have penned the script.

and are producing the project.

"Bios" is currently set for a 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)