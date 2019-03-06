JUST IN
Business Standard

SC commences hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court Wednesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will decide whether the case can be adjudicated through mediation.

The other judges of the bench are Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The top court on February 26 had said it would pass an order on March 6 on whether to refer the matter to a court-appointed mediator.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 11:20 IST

