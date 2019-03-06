SC commences hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

-
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court Wednesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will decide whether the case can be adjudicated through mediation.
The other judges of the bench are Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
The top court on February 26 had said it would pass an order on March 6 on whether to refer the matter to a court-appointed mediator.
