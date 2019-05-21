Can't be disrespectful to any woman: Vivek Oberoi apologies on meme row

on Tuesday apologised for sharing a meme on actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life and deleted the controversial tweet after being severely criticised on social media.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the former Miss World in early 2000s, on Monday posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday, was called "crass" and "distasteful".

"Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls. I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever," he tweeted.

"Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies.. tweet deleted," the actor added.