Sangakkara urges Sri Lankans to maintain peace after communal riots

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara Tuesday urged his countrymen to get united and maintain peace following the communal riots in the island nation.
Sangakkara, who was appointed the first non-British president of prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier this month, expressed shock at the communal riots in the island nation.
"STOP. BREATHE. THINK. OPEN YOUR EYES. If we lose ourselves in violence, racism, thuggery and hatred we lose our country. Unite as Sri Lankans, be peaceful, keep each other safe. Do not give into shameful, divisive political agendas. WE HEAL AND RISE TOGETHER AS ONE NATION," wrote the former left-handed batsman on his twitter page.
Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew for a second straight night and arrested several people after Sinhalese mob attacks on Muslim-owned shops, vehicles and mosques left one person dead.
The communal violence worsened following the deadly Easter terror attacks that claimed over 250 lives.
Suicide bombers exploded themselves in three churches and three luxury hotels besides two other places on April 21 and the bombings were claimed by the Islamic State.
