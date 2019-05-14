2 dead, 2 ill after taking homoeopathy medicine laced with

Two persons died while two others were taken ill after taking homoeopathy drug allegedly laced with some intoxicating substance in Bihar's district on Tuesday, police said



Sadar, (SDPO), Rajan Sinha said the deceased have been identified as Murari Ram (35) and (40), both residents of Kharidi village of the district.

The two ill persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Begusarai, he said, adding that both are stated to be out of danger.

The SDPO said nothing can be said about the cause of the death as police are investigating the matter.

Dr Arun Kumar, who conducted post mortem, said that prima facie it does not seem to be the case of death by consuming spurious liquor. It seems to be the case of poisoning may be caused by some kind of homoeopathy medicine which was laced with some other material.

Viscera has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, as the cause of death is not clear, the doctor said.

Local villagers alleged that the two persons died after taking homoeopathy drug allegedly laced with intoxicating material from a clinic run by a homoeopathy practitioner.

Villagers claimed that people in large number visit the homoeopathy practitioner, who allegedly would add some intoxicating material with the medicine in view of the prohibition enforced since April 2016 in the state.

Police raided the clinic of of the homoeopathy practitioner, who is absconding since the incident, the SDPO said, adding that police have seized homoeopathy medicines from the clinic.

Angry villagers blocked the Matihani- main road for several hours demanding payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family as compensation.

The blockade was lifted after the Matihani Block Development and Circle assured to look into their demands.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)