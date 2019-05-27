Sangay Lepcha to be Pro-Tem Speaker

Sangay has been named as the of the 10th Legislative Assembly, an said on Monday.

Lepcha, a first term MLA will be administered oath by at 11.30 AM at Raj Bhavan Tuesday, the (IPR) said in a release.

He will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators of the Legislative Assembly as and when the House is convened for that purpose.

was elected from Yukson-Tashiding assembly constituency in West

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)