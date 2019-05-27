Sangay Lepcha to be Pro-Tem Speaker

Sangay Lepcha has been named as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, an official said on Monday.
Lepcha, a first term MLA will be administered oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at 11.30 AM at Raj Bhavan Tuesday, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.
He will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly as and when the House is convened for that purpose.
Lepcha was elected from Yukson-Tashiding assembly constituency in West Sikkim.
