JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Another man arrested in connection with Dwarka shootout

Shah Jahan's dagger, Gayatri Devi's necklace among 400 Indian royal artefacts up for auction in US
Business Standard

Sangay Lepcha to be Pro-Tem Speaker

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sangay Lepcha has been named as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, an official said on Monday.

Lepcha, a first term MLA will be administered oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at 11.30 AM at Raj Bhavan Tuesday, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.

He will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly as and when the House is convened for that purpose.

Lepcha was elected from Yukson-Tashiding assembly constituency in West Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements