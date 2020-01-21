Sanjay Kumar returns to IndiGo as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has joined as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, a source said on Tuesday.

Kumar had left to join AirAsia India. He has also worked at erstwhile Sahara Airlines.

"Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.

He was not available for comments.There were no immediate response from IndiGo to PTI queries on this issue.

In November 2019, he quit AirAsia India after holding the position of Chief Operating Officer for less than a year. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.

