Sanjay Kumar returns to IndiGo as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

-
ALSO READ
China key focus for IndiGo as it looks to expand international network
Brokerages cut IndiGo's earnings estimates on Q2 loss and weak guidance
IndiGo launches brand campaign to boost its international flights
IndiGo Q2 preview: Rupee depreciation may dent EBITDAR margin
IndiGo declines 4% after DGCA asks airline to replace faulty engines
-
AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has joined IndiGo as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, a source said on Tuesday.
Kumar had left IndiGo to join AirAsia India. He has also worked at erstwhile Sahara Airlines.
"Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.
He was not available for comments.There were no immediate response from IndiGo to PTI queries on this issue.
In November 2019, he quit AirAsia India after holding the position of Chief Operating Officer for less than a year. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU