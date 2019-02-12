Santosh Trophy: Maharashtra edge past Rajasthan 1-0

Maharashtra scored their third successive win Tuesday when they overcame Rajasthan 1-0 in the concluding Group-B league match of the West Zone leg of the AIFF National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2018-19 at Solapur.
Having convincingly defeated Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in the previous rounds, the hosts struggled to break down the packed Rajasthan defence and were also denied on a couple of times by framework, a media release said.
Maharashtra finally broke the deadlock when Dhruwesh Nijap scored the decisive winner midway through the second session to help his team snatch the win.
Earlier, Gujarat proved too strong for Dadra & Nagar Haveli as they charged to a thumping 10-0 win.
Leading Gujarat's charge to victory was striker Pavan Ramanuj who scored five goals and Aditya Jha got two.
Musamiyan Syed and Nitin Singh scored one each while Francis Barbosa scored an own goal.
Goa and Maharashtra have qualified for the final round of the AIFF National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2018-19 to be held later this year, the release stated.
Results: Maharashtra 1 (Dhruwesh Nijap) beat Rajasthan 0.
Gujarat 10 (Pavan Ramanuj 5, Aditya Jha 2, Musamiyan Syed, Nitin Singh, Francis Barbosa-OG) beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
