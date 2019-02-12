Former Bihar Congress president joins Nitish Kumars JD(U)

Former Ram Jatan Sinha on Tuesday joined the ruling (United) and lavished praise on Minister Kumar, who heads the party.

After joining the JD(U) at an auditorium in presence of top leaders like national vice and Vashishth Narayan Singh, Sinha was felicitated at the party office by Kumar.

Sinha is not an ordinary leader and his joining our party will have immense consequences, Kumar told reporters on the occasion.

Today, we see doors of political parties are closed on talented young people, which is regrettable. Our party, however, is different as it is not controlled by a family. And, therefore, there is hardly any social segment which is not duly represented in the JD(U), the Minister said.

Earlier, at the party function in Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, Sinha had said Kumar is a leader who thinks of Bihars development all the time. And the state has prospered under his leadership since he has eradicated social strife along the lines of caste and religion.

A known baiter of Lalu Prasad, Sinha also took potshots at the RJD supremos heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name but remarked people without any formal education worth the name have the temerity to raise questions on the state of universities in

Sinha had severed his ties with the ahead of the 2015 assembly polls which he unsuccessfully contested as an

A three-time MLA from Makhdumpur assembly segment in district, now a reserved constituency, Sinha had served as the in 2003.

Speculations are rife that he may be fielded by the JD(U) from Lok Sabha segment, which has a sizeable population of Bhumihar community to which Sinha belongs.

Sinha is the second former of the to have joined the JD(U) in a year. In February last year, three Congress MLCs including former had crossed over to Kumars party.

Besides, another former state Congress president Mehboob Ali Kaiser is with Janshakti Party, a in the states ruling alliance.

However, who had served as a in the 1980s but went on to co-found the NCP along with Sharad Pawar returned to the party last year.

