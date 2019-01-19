Saoirse Ronan wants to star in 'Barbie' movie

Ronan has expressed her desire to star in the "Barbie" movie.

The 24-year-old actor's "Mary of Scots" co-star is taking on the role of the doll in a produced by her own banner LuckyChap

In a joint interview with Times, Ronan asked Robbie, ''Are you doing "



"Maybe I can be your weird friend. We need to be in more than one scene together next time," she added.

And Robbie was open to the idea.

''I'm going to make it my life's mission," she said.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Robbie was taking on the iconic role, which previously had and attached, after her company forged a partnership with and

