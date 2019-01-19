JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ethiopians, Kenyans to battle for top honours in Mumbai

BJP creating strife in temples across country: Naidu
Business Standard

Modi boards tank at L&T's gun-making facility in Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Hazira (Guj) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boarded a tank while inspecting Larsen and Toubro's Armoured Systems Complex facility here for manufacturing high-end guns.

The prime minister shared a brief video of himself standing in a tank on his Twitter handle.

"Checking out the tanks at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira," Modi said in the tweet.

The Armoured Systems Complex, which Modi inaugurated earlier in the day, will be the first private facility in the country where the K9 Vajra self-propelled Howitzer guns will be manufactured.

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira, around 30 kilometers from Surat, to manufacture and integrate advanced armoured platforms, such as self-propelled artillery Howitzers, future infantry combat vehicles, future-ready combat vehicles and future main battle tanks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements