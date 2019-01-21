Security expert, dalit activist among speakers at lit fest

-
Security expert Arvind Gupta will deliberate on security challenges and political scenario, while Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah will talk on social issues during discussions at the sixth edition of the Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF).
The KLF will have 24 sessions for three days from February 7 on the ground of the International Kolkata Book Fair which will be held from January 31 to February 10, KLF Director Sujata Sen told a press meet here Monday.
Former deputy national security advisor Gupta had also headed the National Security Council Secretariat in the Government of India from 2014-17. His 'How India Manages Its National Security' had become one of the most talked about books in recent times.
Ilaiah is an Indian political theorist, writer and activist for Dalits.
The KLF will have over 65 writers from nine countries - Scotland, the UK, Russia, Italy, Cuba, France, Guatemala, Bangladesh besides India - to deliberate on different issues having different segments and a unique mix of audience consisting of the book fair visitors.
Sen said the KLF will give special emphasis on Bengali literature during the festival. There would also be segments on popular and contemporary issues like 'film and stage' and celebrating the 50 years of Ray's epic children's fantasy film 'Goopi Gayen Bagha Byne', she said.
There will also be sections like new fiction/new writing/new audiences, changing face of Indian publishing, graphic novels and a session on Netaji through a new book published on him, she said adding the total list of writers and the title will be revealed later.
The Publishers and Booksellers Guild that organises the book fair is also hosting the KLF.
