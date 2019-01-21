RUJ group to set up super speciality hospital in Jaipur

-
Rajendra and Ursula Joshi (RUJ) group on Monday announced to set up a 150-bedded multi-super-specialty hospital here in the next two years.
"We are looking to invest Rs 150-200 crore to set up the hospital which will provide healthcare services with super specialties into critical care, CTVS, cardiology, neurosciences, oncology, gastroenterology with a backup of nephrology, endocrinology among others, Dr Nalin Joshi, the Managing Director of RUJ Hospitals Private Limited said here.
He said that it will deliver mainly to west zone of Jaipur which lacks multi super specialty services and care.
