'Cong team camping in Amethi for past 3 days to review Rahul Gandhi defeat

The is reviewing the defeat of its in the party stronghold of in the elections, a said Tuesday.

Zubair Khan, who looks after the political work of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kishori Lal Sharma, the of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, have been camping here for the last three days to deliberate upon the possible reasons for Gandhi's defeat.

Committee member said, "The review will take place even at village level. The members of the review team will hold meetings with heads of blocks and panchayat."



had defeated Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes, following which Committee had tendered his resignation.

Congress had written a letter to Gandhi saying his was responsible for the defeat and demanded a probe into it, a said.