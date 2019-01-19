Microsoft launches e-commerce platform for handloom weavers

: Saturday announced the launch of a new here for handloom weavers under its Project ReWeave,as part of its philanthropic initiative.

The would help connect artisans to the buyers directly enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets, a press release from said.

A new e-commerce website hosts signature collections created by the weaver communities, showcase traditional designs and products created from natural dyes, the release said.

The place would help sell to a broad set of customers, support weavers in increasing their income and earning a sustainable livelihood while also reviving traditional forgotten Indian art, it said.

Microsoft, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has also curated a special curriculum in ' and Colour for Handloom Weaving' to provide digital training in handloom design, it said.

At a ceremony hosted at NIFT, the first batch of 100 handloom weavers were awarded certificates for successful design course completion, the release said.

Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan said in the release that "Working with global like has enabled us bring technology to the doorsteps of our large weaver communities in the remotest districts of Telangana."



These initiatives like and design training would ensure weaver communities sustain themselves and provide livelihood to artisans, the release said.

This also is a practical solution to motivate younger generation of weavers to continue with their traditions and not divert into other professions, it said.

On the initiative, of (R&D) Anil Bhansali said, With the introduction of our new e-commerce platform, digital empowerment centres and the new design curriculum, the weavers will be able to build on the rich handloom heritage of and also reach out to a wider customer base.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)