Saudi Arabia hopes to lure over USD 425 bn in investments

on Monday launched an ambitious programme which it hopes will attract USD 427 billion in investments in the industrial and logistics sectors, as the kingpin bids to reduce dependence on

To kickstart the 12-year programme, the Gulf state announced the signing of 37 agreements worth USD 55 billion with foreign and local investors at a ceremony attended by Crown

The programme is part of the kingdom's 2030 Vision, the brainchild of Mohammed, that aims to diversify its economy which has been heavily dependent on prices.

Minister Khalid al-Falih, speaking at a hotel in Riyadh, said the investments would be made in the fields of industry, mining, and logistics.

The aim is to create 1.6 million new jobs, exports by USD 267 billion a year and add as much as USD 320 billion to gross domestic product, almost 40 per cent of last year's GDP, he said.

Among the agreements announced, two memoranda of understanding between the Saudi military industry programme SAMI and French firm and of

They also included deals between national and Saudi petrochemicals firm for a huge project to produce petrochemicals directly from oil.

Falih said that implementation had already started on a number of projects.

Other projects include building a 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) railway and five airports in addition to hundreds of kilometres of roads, said

At a conference it hosted in October, which was hit by an international boycott over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, announced the signing of investment deals worth USD 44 billion.

Since the launch of 2030, mega projects worth hundreds of billions of dollars have been announced in the Middle East's largest economy but implementation has been slow.

In late 2017, the kingdom announced plans to build the USD 500 billion NEOM mega city in the northern

Since the crash in in mid-2014, accumulated USD 313 billion in budget deficits which was financed through withdrawing from the country's fiscal reserves and borrowing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)