Saudi sisters stopped in Hong Kong while fleeing kingdom

Two young Saudi sisters in said Thursday they had been intercepted by kingdom officials at the city's airport while attempting to escape to Australia, in the latest case of women fleeing the ultra-conservative country.

The pair, who have adopted the aliases Reem and Rawan, said in a statement from their they had renounced Islam and fear the death penalty if forced to return to

The sisters aged 20 and 18, whose representatives say they suffered violent abuse, fled to in September from a family holiday in and were planning to fly on to

But they say they were obstructed by Saudi officials and have been living in hiding in the Chinese city for nearly six months since.

"We fled our home to ensure our safety. We hope that we can be given asylum in a country which recognises women's and treats them as equals," the pair said in the statement shared by

is one of the world's most restrictive countries for women.

The case has emerged a month after 18-year-old Saudi woman drew global attention with her dramatic escape from an allegedly abusive family, gaining refugee status in last month.

Justice Centre Hong Kong, a migrants' group aiding Reem and Rawan, said the sisters had also fled "gender-based violence".

According to the lawyer's statement, they were intercepted during their stopover by unknown men who took their passports and "attempted to deceive the sisters" into boarding a flight back to

They later learned one of the men was Saudi Arabia's in Hong Kong, and that their onward flight booking had been cancelled, it added.

The Saudi consulate in did not respond to requests for comment.

After failing to board a second flight and fearing they were about to be "forcibly abducted", the sisters say they left to enter the city as visitors.

They have been forced to change locations 13 times for fear of their safety, their statement said, after police reportedly tried to take them to meet with male relatives and Saudi officials.

"We dream of being in a safe place where we can be normal young women, free from violence and oppression," the sisters said.

They tweeted Thursday, using the account @hksisters6, to say their passports had been invalidated and they feared being forced to go to the

"We do not want to face the same fate as Mr Jamal Khashoggi," they wrote, referring to the of Saudi who was murdered at the kingdom's consulate in

told AFP the case is under investigation and confirmed they received a missing person report and a separate report made by "two expatriate women" in September.

declined to comment.

