Man involved in 113 criminal cases arrested in Delhi

A man allegedly involved in more than 113 cases of murder, and robbery, was arrested in Kapashera following a brief exchange of fire with the police, a said on Thursday.

Raju alias Hakla was involved in more than 113 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching, among others. Officials of several police stations were searching for him, the said.

Acting on a tip off, a Branch team laid a trap near the expected place of his arrival in the early hours on Wednesday. The accused's car was intercepted and he was instructed to surrender, police said.

Instead of doing so, he fired upon the police party and tried to flee, they added.

He fired at a head constable, but missed. In retaliation a also fired a round in the air from his service pistol and the police team manage to overpower the accused from Pushpanjali Farm House in Kapashera, they said.

