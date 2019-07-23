'Saw' reboot advanced to summer 2020

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have moved up the release date of "Saw" reboot, being developed by Chris Rock.

According to Deadline, the new film will now release on May 15, 2020. It was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23.

Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grisly crimes in the film. Samuel L Jackson will portray his father.

Other cast members include Max Minghella who stars as Rock's partner William Schenk and Marisol Nichols will play Rock's boss, Captain Angie Garza.

The script, written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, is based on a story conceived by Rock.

Darren Lynn Bousman is returning as director after previously helming three "Saw" films.

Rock will also executive produce the project along with James Wan, who directed the 2004 original film, and Leigh Whannell, who penned and starred in the movie.

