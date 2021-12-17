SBI's exposure to road sector at Rs 90,000 crore, says Dinesh Khara

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
-
SBI's exposure to the road sector is close to Rs 90,000 crore, which is 37 per cent of the total banking exposure to the segment, its Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Friday.
Speaking at a national conference on investment opportunities in highways, transport and logistics, he said State Bank of India (SBI) is a trusted partner in the growth of the roadway sector in the country.
"For all purposes, SBI's exposure to the road sector at Rs 90,000 crore is almost 37 per cent of the total banking exposure to this particular sector," Khara said.
The lender has granted credit worth Rs 35,000 crore as of June 30, 2021 to support the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for execution of multiple road infrastructure projects.
It has granted credit worth Rs 5,000 crore to the SPV (special purpose vehicle) for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and has recently extended credit of Rs 8,000 crore to the initiative, he said.
The bank is the largest lender to the recently launched National Highways Infra Trust, contributing 50 per cent of the overall borrowing to the infrastructure investment trust (InVIT), Khara said.
Welcoming the asset monetisation of national highways generating toll revenues both through primary and secondary medium, he said the step will attract private investment in the road sector.
Khara said the government's ambitious programme to generate Rs 6 trillion over four years under the National Monetisation Plan (NMP) includes an indicative value of core assets of the road sector of almost Rs 2 trillion, which contributes the highest share of 27 per cent of the NMP.
"We, at SBI, have already extended support to investors in participating in the asset monetisation initiatives and have extended the credit facilities to some of the leading investors. We will be more than happy to explore such initiatives," he added.
The preferred mode of monetisation programmes will be through build operate transfer (BOT) and InvITs and the bank has already taken headstart by subscribing to NHAI's InVIT to the tune of around Rs 1,000 crore, Khara said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU