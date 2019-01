SC asks Karti to deposit Rs 10 crore with its registry for permitting him to travel abroad

The Wednesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior P Chidambaram, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with its registry.

The apex court asked Karti to appear before the on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning in connection with the and Maxis cases, saying "don't play around with the law".

"You go wherever you want to go, between February 10 to 26 but you must cooperate with the investigation," a bench headed by said.

"Please tell your clients that he will have to cooperate. You have not cooperated. We wanted to say a lot of things. We are not saying them right now," the bench said.

Besides asking Karti to deposit Rs 10 crore with the of the Supreme Court, the bench also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31.

The bench was hearing Karti's plea seeking permission to travel to France, Spain, and the for the next few months for international tennis tournaments organised by a company called 'Totus Tennis Ltd' having its registered office in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)