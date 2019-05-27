Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

has filed an FIR against the user who threatened his daughter with rape over the filmmaker's criticism of Modi.

The troll, whose handle had 'chowkidar' before his name, had sent a vitriol-filled message to Kashyap's daughter on while also abusing the

Tagging the prime minister's official handle, Kashyap on Thursday wrote, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness."



"Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter," Kashyap said, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post



On Sunday, Kashyap thanked the Mumbai Police, its cyber cell and for helping him with the filing of the FIR.

"Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now," he added.

Before that, Kashyap called out the double standards of people on social media, who criticised him for tagging PM Modi in the tweet where he had raised the issue.

"The irony with is when I say vote for your constituent so one can take there problems to them, they say Vote for the PM. When you tag PM to the the tweet they say it's not his responsibility go to the constituent (sic)," he wrote.

Kashyap's initial tweet led to a war of words with Ashoke Pandit, who claimed that the screenshots were photoshopped, done by an "urban naxal".

While Kashyap is the man behind acclaimed films such as "Dev D" and "Manmarziyaan", Pandit is of the and a He has co-produced the "The Accidental Prime Minister" based on the memoirs of former Manmohan Singh's

