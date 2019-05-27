Shower facility installed for temple elephant in Tiruchy

A bath that very few people get to have these days, let alone a jumbo, in this sweltering heat, considering the shortage of

To help a temple elephant beat the heat, a giant-size facility has been installed by the here.

According to the temple officials, the facility was donated by a Chennai-based firm.

The has 20 pipes constructed in a square pattern in the elephant's enclosure



The officials said they were amused to see the elephant taking the shower every now and then to keep itself cool.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)