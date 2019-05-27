JUST IN
Shower facility installed for temple elephant in Tiruchy

Press Trust of India  |  Tiruchirappalli 

A shower bath that very few people get to have these days, let alone a jumbo, in this sweltering heat, considering the shortage of water.

To help a temple elephant beat the heat, a giant-size shower facility has been installed by the Jambukeswarar temple here.

According to the temple officials, the facility was donated by a Chennai-based firm.

The shower has 20 pipes constructed in a square pattern in the elephant's enclosure

The officials said they were amused to see the elephant taking the shower every now and then to keep itself cool.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 17:30 IST

