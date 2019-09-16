JUST IN
Top events today: Plea on Article 370, Zomato video streaming, and more
Farooq Abdullah's detention: SC asks Centre to file reply by September 30

Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of 'illegal detention'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is allegedly under detention following the scrapping of the state's special status.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30.

Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".
First Published: Mon, September 16 2019. 11:05 IST

