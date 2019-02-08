SC orders Tejashwi to vacate govt bungalow for deputy CM, fines him Rs 50,000

The Friday dismissed former Tejashwi Yadav's plea, challenging the High Court order asking him to vacate a government bungalow meant for the deputy chief minister, and ordered him to shift to an accommodation for the of the opposition.

A bench of and Justices and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the for challenging the government decision.

Yadav, who is currently the of the opposition in the state assembly, had filed an appeal against the High Court judgement turning down his petition challenging the government order to vacate his bungalow to make way for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)