JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jaitley criticises Cong for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill

Bills introduced in House and Senate to remove per-country green card limits
Business Standard

SC orders Tejashwi to vacate govt bungalow for deputy CM, fines him Rs 50,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's plea, challenging the Patna High Court order asking him to vacate a government bungalow meant for the deputy chief minister, and ordered him to shift to an accommodation for the leader of the opposition.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the RJD leader for challenging the government decision.

Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had filed an appeal against the Patna High Court judgement turning down his petition challenging the Bihar government order to vacate his bungalow to make way for Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements