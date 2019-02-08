New Zealand win toss, elect to bat against India in 2nd T20

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second T20 International here Friday.
Both India and New Zealand are unchanged for the match.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
