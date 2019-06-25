SC refuses to entertain plea for CBI probe into murder of UP bar leader

The Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe into the recent killing of at the premises and asked the petitioner to approach the

A vacation bench comprising Justices and B R Gavai said that as far as the specific matter relating to the bar leader's murder is concerned, the petitioner would have to approach the jurisdictional high court.

The bench referred to the prayers made in the petition filed before it and said most were pertaining to the incident in which the was shot dead.

When the appearing for petitioner referred to another incident in a district court premises in Delhi, the bench said, "Please do your homework. File separate petitions. Your prayers are primarily dealing with one incident. You go to the jurisdictional high court".

When the petitioner said that issue raised in the plea was regarding safety of women advocates, the bench said, "Is the high court powerless in dealing with it and grant relief?".

The bench granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court with the grievances.

The apex court had last week agreed to hear the petition seeking CBI probe into the murder of Yadav.

Yadav, who was the first woman of the bar council, was allegedly shot thrice by another Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance.

The plea, filed by Indu Kaul, also sought a direction to the of for formulation of social security measures for woman advocates.

It listed out different incidents of sexual harassment against women lawyers in different court premises, including the High Court and trial courts.

The plea said safety of women lawyers in court premises and at chamber blocks should be "paramount" or else incidents like these could be "discouraging" for new female entrants in the legal profession.

It also sought a direction to the Bar Council for disbursing the sum of Rs 50 lakh received from the towards social security measures and asked for a direction to the to pay Yadav's family a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

"Gender disparity cannot be overlooked in the legal profession where any successful lady advocated is attributed motives for her success which can be as hurting as her character assassination. Safety and security ought to be made the first priority," the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)