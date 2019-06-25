Neymar accepts pay-cut in 'verbal agreement' with Barca

is ready to cut his salary by 12 million euros to leave Paris Saint-Germain as part of a "verbal agreement" reached between the Brazilian and Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish press.

PSG are yet to sanction the sale of their star striker, who they paid a world record 222 million euros to sign from Barca only two years ago.

But is reportedly eager to return to and are prepared to take him back, with Spanish newspaper claiming a five-year contract has been agreed.

The newspaper says the terms include reducing his salary from around 36 million euros at PSG to the 24 million euros he received at Barca in 2017, while also dropping his 26-million court case against the

Neymar claims he was due the amount before leaving as a loyalty bonus.

newspaper has reported Neymar will also have to make a public apology to the club's fans for the manner of his departure.

The 27-year-old had spent four years at Camp Nou, winning in 2015 and two titles. He had formed a brilliant attacking trio alongside and

Any return for Neymar would likely require Barca to raise funds through sales. is expected to join from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros while Frenkie de Jong has already signed for 75 million euros from

