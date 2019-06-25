Two schoolchildren killed after dumper falls into river in J-K's Ramban district

Two schoolchildren were killed when a dumper they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, police said.

The and five other students were critically injured in the accident which took place on the Karol-Kundi link road near Jaishwal bridge, a said.

He said the of the dumper, which was on its way to Kundi village, had given lift to the children, including two of his own, who were returning from school.

The vehicle rolled down over 400-ft before submerging in the river, the said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and eight persons, including seven students, were evacuated and rushed to hospital. A girl and a boy succumbed to injuries at the hospital, he said.

The condition of most of the injured is stated to be "critical", he added.

The said an operation was underway to rescue another person who was reportedly travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

In another incident, a of another dumper was killed when his vehicle plunged into a gorge in district on Monday, the said.

The incident took place at Galginder on the Bhaderwah- road. The deceased was identified as Bittu, a resident of Bareru village, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)