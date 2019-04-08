JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Internal security: Has India become safer in the five years of BJP govt?
Business Standard

SC refuses listing of plea challenging HC order on TikTok app download

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the plea will come up for hearing in due course of time

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tiktok, tiktok app

The Supreme Court Monday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging the recent Madras High Court order banning downloading of the 'TikTok' app over concerns of pornographic content.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the plea will come up for hearing in due course of time.

The Madras High Court had on April 3 directed the Centre to ban mobile application 'TikTok' as it voiced concern that "pornographic and inappropriate content" were made available through such apps.

It had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok on the grounds that it allegedly contained content that "degraded culture and encouraged pornography".
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU