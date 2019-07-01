SC rejects PIL to declare PoK, Gilgit as LS seats, imposes Rs 50K on ex-RAW official

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.

"Is this a PIL. You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PoK," the bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said, adding, "we are not inclined to entertain this (PIL)."



"These are officially parts of India," the counsel for Yadav said.

The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

The counsel said that on the similar line, the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.

