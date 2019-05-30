SC says media report on NRC procedure disturbing

In the backdrop of reports that a decorated former army has been declared a foreigner by a in Assam, the on Thursday asked the NRC to ensure that fair procedure is adopted in dealing with the claims and objections on inclusion of citizens in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A vacation bench comprising and Justice Aniruddha Bose, without referring to any specific matter, said "disturbing" reports have emerged in the media regarding procedure to deal with claims and objections.

According to police, Mohammad Sanaullah, a former army who had won a President's medal, was apprehended on Wednesday and sent to a detention camp in after a foreigners' declared him a 'foreigner'.

members of Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in district, have said they will approach the against the tribunal's order.

"There are very disturbing reports in the media. The media is not always correct but sometimes media is right also," the apex court bench told state NRC Prateek Hajela.

The apex court observed this while hearing the NRC matter.

is now serving as (ASI) in border police.

A case was registered in 2008 after Sanaullah's name was listed as a 'D' (doubtful) voter in the voters list, according to district of Police

After the verdict of the tribunal, Saikia said police according to laid down procedure, picked up and took him to the detention camp in district to be lodged there.

Before proceeding to the camp, told waiting journalists that he is an Indian citizen and has all the necessary documents of his citizenship.

He said he served the country's interests for 30 years (1987-2017), joining the force as an and was also awarded with President's Medal in 2014.

The on Thursday hit out at the BJP government over the issue, saying it shows the "high-handedness and flawed manner" in which the NRC exercise is being implemented in the northeastern state.

The draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on July 30, 2018 in which the names of 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore people were included. The names of 40,70,707 people did not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)