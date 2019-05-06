JUST IN
SC stays disqualification proceedings against 2 AIADMK MLAs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday stayed disqualification proceedings against two AIADMK MLAs, who were served notice by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker for allegedly indulging in "anti-party" activities

The notices were served under the anti-defection law.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepka Gupta also issued notices on the plea filed by two AIADMK MLAs V T Kalaiselvan and E Rathinasabapathy.

"Notice. Stay of proceedings," the bench said.

On April 30, A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) and E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) were served notices by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, seeking an explanation for allegedly siding with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Out of the three MLAs, two lawmakers have approached the Supreme Court challenging the notice served to them.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 11:55 IST

