Apex court strikes down rules in amended Finance Act 2017 on tribunals

-
ALSO READ
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor
SC registry yet to decide on listing of Shiv Sena's petition for hearing
Security stepped up in Mumbai ahead of Supreme Court's Ayodhya case verdict
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as successor
CJI under RTI Act: Chief Justice being on Bench is no issue, say experts
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down rules in the amended Finance Act 2017 on tribunals and directed the government to reformulate fresh norms with respect to appointment of tribunal members.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Ministry of law to conduct impact study and submit report to the apex court.
The top court directed that appointment in tribunals should be in accordance with respective statutes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU